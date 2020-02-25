Dolphin population in Bhitarkanika comes down to 62

The population of endangered dolphins has come down by more than half in Odisha's

Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby Gahirmatha seawaters, Forest officials said.

Only 62 dolphins were spotted during the latest headcount of these aquatic species this year, down from 126

found during last year, they said. The dolphin census report was released on Monday.

The forest officials spotted only 62 dolphins during the census conducted this year on January 19, while last year

it was 126, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife Management) Pradipta Kumar Sahoo said.

In the 2018 census, 307 dolphins were spotted. It dropped to 126 in 2019 and this year only 62 were spotted, he

said. The drop in the population of dolphins, accorded

endangered status in the International Union for the Conservation of Natures (IUCN) Red List, has apparently

assumed alarming proportion, officials said. Conservationists are worried about the decline in

dolphin population in Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas.

Bhitarkanika National Park is spread over 145 square km in Kendrapara district. The park is one of the richest

storehouses of mangrove genes. The deputy conservator of forest (wildlife management)

said factors leading to the drop in the number of dolphins in Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha are being studied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

