Madhubani paintings for Melania, with love from Sarvodya School students

Students of Sarvodaya Co-education Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura here on Tuesday gifted Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

Delhi government school students gift Madhubani paintings to US First Lady Melania Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Students of Sarvodaya Co-education Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura here on Tuesday gifted Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Melania visited the school early today and interacted with the students and teachers for around 30 minutes, while her husband President Donald Trump held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House near India Gate.

Wearing a white middy length dress with flowers imprinted in yellow and red, and sporting a red tilak on her forehead, Melania seemed thoroughly enjoying her session with students. She also attended a cultural programme at the school with children dancing to Bollywood music to entertain their guest from America. Up on her arrival at the school, the First Lady of the US was welcomed with a bouquet by a girl student and was greeted with an 'arti thali'.

Melania attended 'Happiness Classes' at the school as a part of which students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children. The first classroom she visited was decorated with paintings and the board read - "Welcome First Lady Melania Trump into the treasure of books."

On being prodded by a teacher, the kids said Namaste to which the tilak-bearing Melania replied with folded hands. She was seen enjoying the session smiling as teachers interacted with students. In another class, the kids were brimmed with excitement as Melania interacted and shook hands with them. The First Lady also witnessed children performing Yoga asanas.

Melania then came to another class, where the board read - "We welcome First Lady Melania Trump to our Happy World" - and a painting of trees was named "Gratitude Wall". The gates too were decorated with various paintings and had the words "Welcome to Happiness Class" inscribed over them. In her speech, the First Lady said that at home, in the US, she works with several children to promote similar ideas of well-being through my 'BE BEST' initiative that preaches dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety, and overall well-being of children.

Melania is currently on a two-day state visit with her husband in India. Earlier today, she took part in the ceremonial welcome of the US President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat. (ANI)

