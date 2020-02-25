Suspicious bag found on J-K highway, traffic suspended for three hours

A suspicious bag was found on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, following which traffic was suspended for three hours in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The bag, which contained a few liquor bottles, was spotted by people in an area in the district's Chareel belt and they informed the army and police about it, they said.

Security forces were cordoned off the area and traffic was suspended, the officials said, adding that traffic was restored on the highway after three hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.