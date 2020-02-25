Left Menu
Kejriwal urges people to refrain from engaging in violence

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:26 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged everyone to refrain from indulging in violence and directed district magistrates to organise peace marches and meetings with people of all faiths. Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. Seven people were killed in violent clashes over the amended citizenship law.

Kejriwal called a meeting of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas and senior officials from different departments. "I appeal to everyone with folded hands to refrain from indulging in violence, all issues can be dealt with through dialogue," he added.

Kejriwal said he has asked district magistrates and SDMs to conduct peace march and peace meetings which will see participation of people from all religions. He said these meetings must see participation of MLAs. "In the violence-affected areas, appeal must be made from temples and mosques to maintain peace. I have also requested Chief Secretary to ask police commissioner to increase the number of police officers and also give power to local police officials," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also asked all hospital authorities to give best possible treatment to victims and asked them to stay on vigil. "Fire department has also been asked to coordinate with police and reach the affected areas on time," he said.

He said there is a need to seal borders to prevent outsiders from coming and indulging in violence. He also said preventive arrests must be made in view of the situation. "I have asked district magistrates and SDMs to conduct peace meetings where people from all religions participate. I have asked MLAs also to participate in them," Kejriwal said.

Soon after the meeting, Kejriwal met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in Delhi. Kejriwal said the meeting with Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital.

According to police sources, 48 police personnel and 98 civilians were injured in Monday's clashes between pro and anti CAA groups at \RJaffra bad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Three firemen also received injuries while dousing flames in the area. The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

