Chandigarh hosting shooting, archery events of commonwealth games 'a matter of great pride': Sodhi
Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi on Tuesday said it is "a matter of great pride" that shooting and archery championships of 2022 commonwealth games will be held in Chandigarh.
"It is a matter of great pride that the board of the commonwealth games on Monday decided that the archery and shooting events will now be held in Chandigarh,” Sodhi said during the third day of state Assembly's budget session here.
The minister also expressed his gratitude to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and President of the National Rifle Association of India Raninder Singh who attended a series of meetings of the executive board of the Commonwealth Games Federation in London.
