Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana wants liquor smugglers to go without bail for for 6 months, mulls amending law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:09 IST
Haryana wants liquor smugglers to go without bail for for 6 months, mulls amending law

The Haryana government is considering changes in the law to ensure those accused of liquor smuggling do not get bail for six months, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the state Assembly on Tuesday. "If anyone is caught in liquor smuggling, as per present provisions in the law, the offence is bailable and one gets bail within 15 days. However, we will soon make changes in the existing law making the offence non-bailable for six months," Chautala, who holds the Excise department portfolio, told the House.

Chautala was responding to criticism from the opposition Congress, which has slammed the BJP-JJP government over the new excise policy. The opposition has claimed various provisions of the new policy, which comes into effect from April 1, will encourage liquor addiction among youths. Among other things, the policy provides that bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am as against existing rules that doesn't allow them to run after midnight. The bars in these cities will be able to extend their closing time by another two hours after 1 am by paying an additional annual licence fee of Rs 10 lakh per hour.

The excise duty on beer across categories has been slashed by Rs 10 per bulk litre (BL) under the policy. During the Zero hour, Congress Rohtak MLA B B Batra pointed out one of the provisions of the new policy, saying, "You have allowed an individual to get a temporary licence and store six bottles of country liquor, 12 bottles of beer...rum, Indian Made Foreign Liquor…in this way one can open a mini liquor vend inside one's house and misuse it".

Chautala told the House that the provision was made by the previous Congress regime in 2005-06. "This provision was even during previous Congress government... We are giving licence for 24-hour period on the condition that an individual will store liquor in his house for social functions like marriages. However, if anyone is found misusing the licence permit or storing liquor without permit, then we have made provision of imposing heavy fines," he said.

He dismissed criticism that certain provisions in the new policy would encourage liquor addiction. Chautala said under the policy, if any distillery is found selling liquor illegally, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed for first offence, Rs 2 lakh for second, Rs 5 lakh for third after which licence will be cancelled for subsequent offence.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said "there is no doubt that liquor smuggling in the state is going on in a big way and this needs to be checked". "Under the policy, we have taken steps by which we can trace every bottle which comes out of distillery until it reaches end consumer. Also, flow meters will be installed in every distillery to monitor every drop which is produced," Chautala told the Congress member.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, demanded withdrawal of the new policy, terming it as a "recipe for disaster". "If this policy was so good, then why would Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala also criticise it. He too has demanded rollback of certain provisions of this policy,"Hooda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's deputy health minister says he has coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and wiped sweat from his brow repea...

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace:Cong to PM Modi, Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This is t...

FAO Ethiopia receives $6.5 million for locust control operations

The Government of Ethiopia is racing against time to control Desert Locusts as the February May Belg season starts.With support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture is scaling up...

UPDATE 1-Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus - health department

Switzerland has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday.Further details will be provided at 5 pm CET, the health department said, declining to say where the first case had been detected. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020