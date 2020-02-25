Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trying my best to minimise friction with state govt: WB guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:46 IST
Trying my best to minimise friction with state govt: WB guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said friction of any kind between the Raj

Bhavan and the state secretariat might adversely affect the functioning of state universities -- of which he is the

chancellor -- and promised to work for the improvement of the state's education scenario.

Addressing the annual convocation of the West Bengal State University at Barasat, near here, he said educational

institutions grow only when these act autonomously -- free from interference.

"Friction between Raj Bhawan and government is stressful to universities and I am trying my best to

neutralise it. A disagreement over a point of view should never generate adversarial relationship. The other point of

view calls for considerate appreciation. "Time has come when we all need to learn to disagree

with grace. That would be in consonance with our age old culture and ethos," he said.

More often than not, the other point of view turns out to be the correct one, he claimed.

"Wholesome natural growth of educational institutions can take place only when they act with autonomy, free from the

shackles - be it governmental or political. "Intolerance is antithetical to sublimity of

education. We must ever be open to the ideas of others," the governor stated.

Dhankhar, who had had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation, also said that he was making

efforts to "secure healthy practices and seamless working (of universities) and that there has been some positive headway".

Referring to the recent campus clashes, he called upon students "to avoid violence in thought and action and be

tolerant of the other point of view even if they don't agree". "We are living in fast-changing and testing times....

Impact is being felt in education corridors as well. In this critical situation, education is not perhaps the last but is

certainly the best hope for our future," he said, adding that all measures should be taken by the stakeholders to address

the challenges faced by higher educational institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at th...

3 borders adjoining northeast Delhi sealed, liquor shops closed in Ghaziabad

Amid violence over the amended citizenship law, the district administration here has sealed three borders adjoining northeast Delhi and shut down bars and pubs in Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey...

Venomous statements by leaders to blame for Delhi violence,

The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the BJP forthe violence that erupted in Delhi, and questioned the failure of police to control law and order in the national capital.Addressing a press meet here, RJD natio...

Delhi Police got adequate forces from MHA: Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday denied that the Delhi Police havent got adequate forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA to control the riots that erupted in the north-east district of the national capital on Monday. Some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020