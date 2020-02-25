Women protesters vacate road outside Jafrabad metro station
New Delhi, Feb (25) Women who were protesting against the citizenship amendment act outside Jafrabad metro station here vacated the road on Tuesday evening, police said. They were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Police, along with locals, vacated the road after the area witnessed violence in the last couple of days, a senior police officer said. "As the situation escalated since Sunday, police and locals vacated the road outside the Jafrabad metro station. We also asked the outsiders, who were creating issues in the area, to leave," Naushad, one of the protesters, said.
There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the citizenship act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
