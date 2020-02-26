Vipin Parmar unanimously elected as new Speaker of Himachal Assembly

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Vipin Parmar was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the state assembly on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj gave the announcement in the state assembly on the second day of the ongoing budget session here after passage of the four resolutions for Parmar's election as the Speaker.

After Parmar's unanimous election, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri took him to the Speaker's chair and took charge of the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

