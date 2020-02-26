New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm NEW DELHI DEL60 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Security personnel conduct flag marches in riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi New Delhi: Security personnel, including paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in the riot-hit areas of Chand Bagh, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur on Wednesday as tension simmered in the wake of the communal strife that claimed at least 20 lives. KOTA DEL22 RJ-BUS-ACCIDENT 24 dead, four injured as bus carrying wedding party plunges into river in Bundi Kota (Rajasthan): At least 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota–Dausa highway in Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said.

LD IN THE PIPELINE LUCKNOW DEL79 UP-AZAM-LD ARREST Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for allegedly faking Abdullah's birth certificate. SHIMLA DES4 HP-LD SPEAKER Vipin Parmar unanimously elected as new Speaker of Himachal Assembly Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh minister Vipin Parmar was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the state assembly on Wednesday..

