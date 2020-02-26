Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval

The situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi was under control and the police was doing their job, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he visited the affected areas and interacted with locals on Wednesday. He was greeted warmly at some places, but at a location two agitated locals complained about the violence.

This is his second visit to the riot-hit areas in less than 24 hours. At Jaffrabad, a young girl walked up to him and said she does not feel safe in the area. She also blamed the police for "inaction" when rioters went on a rampage.

To her, he said, "I give you my word. Everyone is safe here." He also asked police personnel to ensure that the girl reaches home safely. "People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this, people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work," he said.

Doval said he was there as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert," he told reporters.

"Police is working hard. Only some criminals were involved in this. One should try resolving issues and not increasing them. There were incidents earlier but today it is calm. Locals want peace. We have full faith there will be peace," he said. "If god wills, there will be peace and harmony here (Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga)," he said.

Earlier, Doval, who has been tasked with checking the violence, held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) in Seelampur. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, newly-appointed special CP S N Shrivastava, Special CP (Law and Order) Satisha Golcha and DCP of northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Arya were among those present in the meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

