PM Modi condoles death of people in Rajasthan road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 24 people in a road accident in Rajasthan. Five people were also injured after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota-Dausa highway in Bundi district this morning.

Quoting Modi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi, "The news of a bus falling into a river in Rajasthan's Bundi has caused immense grief. Many people lost their lives in this accident. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead, as well as wish that those injured in the accident get well soon." PTI NAB DIV DIV

