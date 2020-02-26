Mauritius Prez performs ''pind daan'' in Gaya

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Wednesday performed "pind daan", ritual for salvation of ancestors, at Vishnupad temple in Bihar's Gaya district. He also offered customary "tarpan" in river Falgu. Priest Gajadhar Lal Pathak helped him in doing the practice amid chanting of vedic hymns inside the sanctum sanctorum of Vishnupad temple.

People from within the country and also abroad make trip to Gaya for worshipping their forefathers. Stating that he felt peace and strength after reaching here, Roopun, while talking to reporters said followers of 'sanatan' religion must visit Gaya.

People of Mauritius have "very old and blood relations" with the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding a large number of people from the two states have settled in that nation. Roopun said his ancestors originally hailed from Gaya. Later, the Mauritius president visited Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya and offered prayer.

