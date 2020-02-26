Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters condemning Delhi violence detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:45 IST
Protesters condemning Delhi violence detained

Around 50 people who had gathered at a garden in central Mumbai's Dadar area to protest against

the communal violence in Delhi were detained by the police on Wednesday evening.

The Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, which had organised the protest, said in a statement that initially

it had planned to take out a candle-light march to Chaityabhoomi, Dr B R Ambedkar's memorial.

As the police barricaded the road leading to the memorial, protesters gathered at Kotwal Garden, it said.

An official of the Shivaji Park police station said that around 50 persons were detained briefly as they had not

taken permission for the protest, and released later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

Pakistan has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus but both patients are in a stable condition, the health minister said on Wednesday.Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols both of them are stabl...

Soccer-Bayern striker Lewandowski out for a month

Bayern Munichs prolific striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out for around four weeks with a fracture on Wednesday in a blow to their Bundesliga title defence. Bayern said in a statement on their website that the Poland international had f...

Pakistan reports first confirmed coronavirus case in Karachi - local media

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. I can confirm the first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are be...

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Denmark set team pursuit world record as Australia and Britain trail

Reigning champions Australia and Britain were given a rude awakening at the UCI track world championships as Denmark left them trailing in the mens team pursuit qualifying round to shatter the world record. The blue-riband event has traditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020