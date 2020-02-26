Protesters condemning Delhi violence detained

Around 50 people who had gathered at a garden in central Mumbai's Dadar area to protest against

the communal violence in Delhi were detained by the police on Wednesday evening.

The Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, which had organised the protest, said in a statement that initially

it had planned to take out a candle-light march to Chaityabhoomi, Dr B R Ambedkar's memorial.

As the police barricaded the road leading to the memorial, protesters gathered at Kotwal Garden, it said.

An official of the Shivaji Park police station said that around 50 persons were detained briefly as they had not

taken permission for the protest, and released later.

