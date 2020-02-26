Left Menu
We want peace, not bloodshed: Mamata after visiting Puri''s

  Puri
  Updated: 26-02-2020 21:53 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 21:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on

Wednesday and appealed for peace amid the ongoing violence in Delhi.

Banerjee visited the 12th-century shrine amid tight security and offered prayers before the trinity -- Lord

Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. "I worship Lord Jagannath at my home every day. This

visit is very special. I prayed to the lord for world peace. It is good for everyone when there is no violence and

conflict," Banerjee told reporters after coming out of the temple.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who arrived here on Tuesday night, stayed at a private hotel in Baliapanda area.

She is scheduled to leave the holy town for Bhubaneswar in the night.

"India is known for peace and harmony. We want peace, not bloodshed," she said when reporters asked her whether the

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in West Bengal.

During her 40-minute visit to the temple, Banerjee performed puja and tied a 'dhwaja' (flag) atop the shrine,

while 101 priests chanted hymns. An equal number of priests were also fed by the chief

minister as part of her puja, in which she prayed for world peace, said her family priest Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra (Rajesh

Daitapati). "The chief minister prayed for world peace and also

for the victory of her party in the upcoming urban polls in West Bengal," senior priest Jagannath Swainmohapatra said.

Puri district magistrate-cum-collector Balwant Singh welcomed Banerjee at the temple's Lion's Gate and accompanied

her during the visit. Banerjee is scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister

Naveen Patnaik on Thursday and will attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

on Friday.

