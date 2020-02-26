Left Menu
Development News Edition

No one can restrict Haryana from getting its share of water through SYL: Khattar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:37 IST
No one can restrict Haryana from getting its share of water through SYL: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday asserted that no one could restrict Haryana from getting its share of water through the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Khattar's comments came hours after his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh said his state will not share the river water "even if we have to sacrifice our lives".

"No one can restrict Haryana from getting its share of water through the SYL as the Supreme Court has already given its decision in favour of Haryana that the state has its legitimate share in the canal water," Khattar said. Winding up the discussion on the Governor's address in the ongoing budget session on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state does not have surplus water and, in line with internationally accepted riparian principles, will not allow transfer of water from the basin to non-basin areas.

"We have said that we do not have water," Singh told the House. When asked to comment on Singh's remarks, Khattar said, "I don't know who will sacrifice his life, but no one can stop SYL water to Haryana. It is not in Punjab hand's to decide Haryana's share of water.

"Whether any Central agency will construct the SYL canal or some other mechanism would be devised to carry water to Haryana from Punjab will be decided by the Supreme Court." The Haryana chief minister, who was interacting with reporters Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the state Assembly session, said the only issue which is pending before the apex court was regarding the construction of the SYL canal for getting water to Haryana.

He said an all-party delegation led by him had also met then Union home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested him for early completion of the canal. Punjab has been demanding reassessment of the water volume of the Ravi-Beas river, while Haryana is seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of the river water.

The Supreme Court in September last year had given four months to the Centre, Punjab and Haryana to find an amicable solution to the SYL canal issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Niger police rescue 232 victims of sex trafficking, forced labour

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Feb 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Police in Niger have rescued 232 victims of sex trafficking and forced labour, including girls as young as 10, in a major operation in the capital Niamey, Interpol said on Wednesda...

UPDATE 2-Walmart in talks with possible buyers for Asda stake

Walmart, the worlds largest retailer, is in talks with possible buyers of a stake in its British supermarket Asda, which it failed to combine with Sainsburys last year. Asda and Walmart said in a joint statement on Wednesday that discussion...

Tennis-Sharapova - inspirational and a great fighter

Maria Sharapovas fellow players described her as inspirational and praised her fighting spirit following the Russians announcement of her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday.The injury-plagued Sharapova, renowned for her ne...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe plans subsidised shops for security forces

Zimbabwe plans to set up shops within camps and barracks to sell subsidized goods like maize meal and cooking oil to members of the security forces, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to tame anger over economic ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020