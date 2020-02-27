Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 32
As many as 32 people have lost their lives and around 200 are injured in the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi in the last few days.
As many as 32 people have lost their lives and around 200 are injured in the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi in the last few days. "Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital," said Sunil Kumar Gautam, Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.
While 30 deaths were reported from GTB Hospital, two casualties were reported from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)
