Amit Shah on two-day tour of Odisha from Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from February 28 where he is scheduled to address a rally in Bhubaneshwar and meet state leaders to discuss strategy to strengthen the BJP in the region. According to information, the Home Minister will be addressing a rally on Friday at Baramunda Field in Bhubaneswar on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that has been causing protests across several parts of the country ever since its passage by Parliament in December last year.

The senior BJP leader is also scheduled to meet state party unit President Samir Mohanty along with Members of Parliament, MLAs and candidates who were fielded by the party in earlier polls in Odisha to discuss ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. On February 29, Shah is scheduled to offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple and Lingaraja Temple. He will return to the national capital the same day. (ANI)

