Cases against Aarey protesters to be dropped in a month: Patil
The cases filed against Aarey metro car shed protesters will be withdrawn within a month,
Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil said on Thursday. Patil, the Minister of State for Home, made the
remarks after meeting some of the protesters here. Thereis a due process to withdrawthe cases. I spoke
to them (the protesters who met him on Thursday) on the issue. I assured them that the word we gave to them on behalf of the
Maha Vikas Aghadi will be kept. "The cases will be withdrawn in the coming one month,
Patil told reporters outside the state legislature building in south Mumbai.
The MumbaiPolice had filed cases against several protesters, including green activists, in October las year
after they hit the streets to oppose felling of trees in the Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, to make way
for a car shed which is part of the metro-3 project. The Supreme Court ordered a stay on the deforestation
activity in the days that followed, but over 2,000 trees had already been cut down by authorities by then.
The Shiv Sena-led MVA government, which assumed office on November 28 last year, had in December announced withdrawal
of the cases filed against metro car shed protesters. These cases were filed when the BJP-led government was
in power. Protesters were booked under IPC sections related to
unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty, among others.
Felling of trees had drawn sharp criticism from non- BJP parties, including the Shiv Sena which was a constituent
of the saffron alliance government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Satej Patil
- Aarey
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Supreme Court
- Mumbai
- Goregaon
- Maha Vikas Aghadi
- BJP
ALSO READ
Jaishankar files caveat in Supreme Court over plea challenging his election to RS
Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai atacks jailed for terrorism financing
Mumbai CP's family-run firm got govt contract under BJP rule
Anti-terrorism court convicts Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases: Pakistani media.
Mumbai CP's family-run firm got govt contract under BJP rule