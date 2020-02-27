Cases against Aarey protesters to be dropped in a month: Patil

The cases filed against Aarey metro car shed protesters will be withdrawn within a month,

Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil said on Thursday. Patil, the Minister of State for Home, made the

remarks after meeting some of the protesters here. Thereis a due process to withdrawthe cases. I spoke

to them (the protesters who met him on Thursday) on the issue. I assured them that the word we gave to them on behalf of the

Maha Vikas Aghadi will be kept. "The cases will be withdrawn in the coming one month,

Patil told reporters outside the state legislature building in south Mumbai.

The MumbaiPolice had filed cases against several protesters, including green activists, in October las year

after they hit the streets to oppose felling of trees in the Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, to make way

for a car shed which is part of the metro-3 project. The Supreme Court ordered a stay on the deforestation

activity in the days that followed, but over 2,000 trees had already been cut down by authorities by then.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA government, which assumed office on November 28 last year, had in December announced withdrawal

of the cases filed against metro car shed protesters. These cases were filed when the BJP-led government was

in power. Protesters were booked under IPC sections related to

unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty, among others.

Felling of trees had drawn sharp criticism from non- BJP parties, including the Shiv Sena which was a constituent

of the saffron alliance government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.