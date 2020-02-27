Maha Assembly passes Bill, making Marathi language teaching mandatory in all schools

The Bill that makes the teaching of Marathi language mandatory in all schools of Maharashtra was passed in the state Assembly on Thursday with a majority.

Yesterday, the Bill was passed in the state Legislative Council.

Minister of Marathi Language Subhash Desai had on Wednesday tweeted, announcing that the Bill seeks to make the Marathi language compulsory for the students from Class I to Class 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.