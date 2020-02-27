Left Menu
Development News Edition

No going back on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:22 IST
No going back on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said there is no question of going back on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but the government will try to convince people opposing it "After all, why shouldn't the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan be given citizenship in India?" Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.

"There is no question of our going back on the CAA," the minister asserted Prasad made the remark here in his inaugural address to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's circuit bench.

He said the government will try to convince those opposing the CAA but added only those who are asleep can be awakened and not those who pretend to be asleep The minister said peaceful coexistence of people of all religions is the central to Indian ethos..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

1000 Springs Initiative would improve access to safe water for tribals: Munda

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda launched the Programme for Capacity Building of Scheduled Tribe Representatives in Local Self Governments at a programme in Bhubaneswar Odisha today. He also launched 1000 Spring Initiatives an...

FACTBOX-What Britain wants from the EU on trade

Britain has unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for talks with the European Union, underlining its desire for future economic and political independence that pits London on a collision course with Brussels.Here is a link to the mandate doc...

Sailing-America's Cup challenger Ainslie itching for SailGP fray

Tackling the twin peaks of the Americas Cup and the high-octane SailGP racing circuit is part of Ben Ainslies grand plan to create the worlds leading sailing outfit.And Britains Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, is rar...

Venice faces new threat from virus after reeling from floods

Venice Italy, Feb 27 AP Still reeling from the effects of major flooding just a few months ago, Venice faces a new emergency the threat of a new virus outbreak across Italy that is worrying international visitors worldwide and hitting the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020