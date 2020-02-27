Create separate homeland for KPs in Valley: Panun Kashmir to Centre

Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Thursday reiterated its demand for carving out a separate homeland with a union territory status for the rehabilitation of the community in the Valley It said a bill should be passed in Parliament to "recognise the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley".

"Neutralisation of Article 370 has made future reorganisation now legally very easy and creation of a union territory east and north of river Jhelum in Kashmir for the permanent rehabilitation of displaced Hindus of Kashmir a distinct possibility," a statement issued by Panun Kashmir leaders Ajay Chrungoo and Agnishekhar said The leaders alleged that the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration "continue to pursue the same policy" like that of the PDP, the Congress and the NC with regard to the Kashmir Pandits (KPs).

"We, however, are hopeful that the government of India will now formally recognise the genocide perpetrated on Hindus of Kashmir and enact a law for prevention and punishment of this crime as well as reversal of this genocide on the principle of non-refoulement," the leaders said in the statement.

