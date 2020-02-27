Maha: Runaway murder accused caught after four months
A murder accused, who had been on the run for the last four months, was nabbed by the local crime branch from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday Rajasingh alias Kuldeep SinghKalani, who was wanted for the killing of a labour contractor in Maharashtra's Jalna district, was caught from Madhya Pradesh's Khurda village on Wednesday night, district superintendent of police S Chaitanya said.
On October 7, Kalani shot and killed Sanjay Kisan Ambhore at Sellgaon in Badnapur tehsil and had since been absconding, he said The accused has a criminal background and the police are in the process of registering a case against him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the official added..
