Delhi violence: LG Baijal asks Delhi Police Special CP to meet families of victims

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:57 IST
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked the Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) to meet the families of Delhi violence victims and ensure all possible assistance to them An official said Baijal also asked senior officers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Health Department and the district administration to assist Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) Sundari Nanda during her visit.

Earlier in the day, Baijal held a review meeting on the law and order situation in northeast Delhi He directed police to ensure adequate deployment of force, patrolling and area domination exercise, swift and effective response to any situation, prompt registration of FIRs and its expeditious investigation.

According to an official statement, Baijal also directed officials to ensure preventive measures and strict enforcement, continued vigil on borders and close monitoring of sensitive places like religious structures, schools, petrol pumps and LPG godowns He also instructed them to ensure safe passage for fire tenders and ambulances, and general public, setting up of sufficient numbers of help desks..

