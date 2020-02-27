Rs 2.45 crore of ganja seized, 4 arrested

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 27 (PTI): Over 1,500 kg of ganja worth around Rs 2.45 crore was seized from a truck and four people were arrested in this connection, directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam, said on Thursday Based on a tip-off that narcotics were being illegally transported, the truck and a car, which was piloting the goods carrier, were intercepted here on Wednesday, the DRI officials said.

During the search, 1,638 kg of the cannabis concealed under a load of banana stalks in the truck were found and they were bound for Bhubaneshwar from here, they said Four people were allegedly involved in the illegal transport of ganja and arrested. Further investigation is underway, the officials added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.