3rd supplementary budget presented in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar government's thirdsupplementary budget of Rs 8868.52 crore for 2019-20 financialyear was tabled in the state Assembly on Thursday

Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the in-chargeminister, presented the third supplementary budget and therelated appropriation bill which would be taken up for debatefollowed by government's reply on March 2

Of the Rs 8868.52 crore, Rs 6983.52 crore would bespent on annual scheme while Rs 1876.22 crore has beenearmarked for committed and establishment head and Rs 8.76crore for central sector scheme.

