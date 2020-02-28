Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM seeks Centre''s help to evacuate fishermen stranded in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:46 IST
TN CM seeks Centre''s help to evacuate fishermen stranded in

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Centre that around 450 Indian fishermen were stranded in Iran following the outbreak of coronavirus and urged the latter to take steps for their immediate evacuation Chief Minister K Palaniswami told Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, that among the stranded were 300 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, and that all 450-odd were working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in Iranian ports.

"These fishermen are reportedly stranded in Port Kish, Cheeru and other places in Iran, due to the cancellation of flights, because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran," he told Jaishankar in a letter The fishermen requested that they be evacuated from Iran immediately, he said.

"I request your good office to direct the Embassy of India in Iran to provide the required support to the fishermen and also to make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India," Palaniswami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US-based DataCore to launch its 2nd largest global R&D centre

US-based software-defined storage company DataCore on Friday announced it will be setting up its second largest global RD centre in Bengaluru DataCore plans to drive major global RD efforts out of the Bangaluru centre which will cater to cl...

Maha: Over 2 lakh babies born with low birth weight in 2018-19

Over two lakh infants were born with low birth weight in Maharashtra, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai, the government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2....

Second groovy song video form 'Angrezi Medium' out now

After winning hearts with comedy-drama Hindi Medium, producers of the franchise, dropped the second music video of its next instalment Angrezi Medium on Thursday. Titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda, the catchy track was released on the T-Series You...

WRAPUP 6-Turkey opens frontier for Syrian refugees to enter Europe after strike kills troops

Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said, as Ankara responded on Friday to the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces in Syrias northwestern Idlib region...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020