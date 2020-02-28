Left Menu
4 killed in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Four men were killed when the car in which they were travelling got hit by a truck on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road here on Friday, police said The deceased were identified as Rajwinder Singh, Surjit Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Manpreet Singh, police said.

The four men were on their way home after attending a marriage, they added When they were near Adda Randhawa, the truck hit their car, they further said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, police said adding that an investigation is underway.

