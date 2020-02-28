Left Menu
Naxal surrenders in Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli district

  • Nagpur
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:26 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:26 IST
A senior naxal leader surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday, the police said Vilas alias Dasru Kolha (44) was carrying a reward of Rs 9.50 lakh on his head, said an official release here.

Kolha was member of the `Divisional Committee' of naxals and supervised the rebels' activities in the district, it said He surrendered before district Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade and handed over an AK-47 assault rifle, three magazines and 35 rounds, it added.

Kolha had joined the naxals in 2000 and was currently operating in north Gadchiroli He had 149 serious offences registered against him in the district.

Kolha decided to surrender as he was fed up with "exploitation" of naxal cadres including women from tribal communities by senior Telugu-speaking leaders, the release claimed Four divisional committee members, two commanders, two deputy commanders, 26 dalam/company/platoon members and one `jan militia' member have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police in the last one year, the release said..

