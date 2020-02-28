Maha roads in bad state, PWD minister Chavan tells Assembly

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Friday said roads in the state were in bad condition and a grid of such routes would be formed to carry out repairs He was replying to a debate on supplementary demands.

Chavan said funds for the grid of roads to be taken up for repairs will be raised through the Asian Development Bank He told the House that construction of roads under the National Highway Authority of India had stopped since the last one-and-half years.

"I will meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard. Instead of taking up new projects, priority will be given to complete pending works," he said He said a Rs 5,000 core package for road development will be released with ADB assistance.

Toll plazas would be set up near dredging sites for vehicles transporting sand, Chavan said, and claimed deterioration in road condition was due to these trucks He also said a coastal road in the state's Konkan region will be expedited..

