Action against Akola SP, 2 cops over shoddy probe of missing

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday announced transfer of Akola Superintendent of Police and suspension of two junior officers for alleged negligence in the probe of a case of missing girl Investigating officers Bhanupratap Madavi and Pranita Karhade will be suspended and Akola SP Amogh Gaokar will be transferred with immediate effect, he told the Legislative Assembly here.

The girls' parents met the minister earlier in the day Negligence in the cases of crime against women would not be tolerated, Deshmukh said in the House.

The girl's parents had approached Civil Lines police station in Akola city three months ago to lodge a complaint about her disapperance The investigating officers allegedly did not probe the matter seriously.

The girl, who is 15 years old, is yet to be traced The parents moved the High Court which passed strictures against the police's attitude and the delay in the investigation..

