Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha man sets wife on fire as she objects to his

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jajpur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:36 IST
Odisha man sets wife on fire as she objects to his

A 45-year-old woman was set on fire by her husband in Odisha's Jajpur district as she objected to his extramarital affair, police said on Friday Though the incident took place on Thursday in the New Market area, the woman, who suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, lodged a police complaint on Friday after officials met her at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she is undergoing treatment, they said.

The accused poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire after a fight between the two, police said Problems were brewing between them over the man's alleged affair with another woman of the same locality. The man also used to torture his wife mentally and physically, police said.

"The woman had an argument with her husband over his extramarital affair. In a fit of rage, the accused thrashed his wife, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze," said A K Mohanty, inspector-in-charge of the Jajpur Road police station Police said neighbours rescued the woman after hearing her screams.

She was initially admitted to a local hospital before being shifted to Cuttack as her condition deteriorated A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police said.

The accused fled the village soon after the incident, they said, adding that a manhunt is on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Three-day meet of RSS' highest decision-making body from March 15

A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, will be held here from March 15-17. ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.The meet will ...

Only 15pc R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development He also launched three new initiatives for gender...

FCC adopts rules to auction spectrum, provide $9.7B in satellite incentive payments

The Federal Communications Commission FCC voted 3-2 on Friday to adopt rules to auction a key band spectrum for wireless use that includes up to 9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies.The C-band is a block of spe...

22-year-old man tries to commit suicide at Mandi House metro station

A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station on Friday evening, delaying services on the rapid transit system, police saidAround 6 pm Friday, Jeevtesh Paul jumped in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020