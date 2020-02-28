Delhi violence: 148 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams have been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited.

Of the total cases, 25 cases have been registered under the Arms Act, police said "The investigation is going on and we have called FSL teams. We are revisiting the scene of crime. We are collecting footage and evidences. We have controlled the situation and it is heading towards normalcy. The deployment (of force) will remain in the areas along with senior officers. We have conducted around 400 meetings with aman (peace) committees," Randhawa said.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42. More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes "We have seen that some hate videos are being circulate on social media. I want to appeal and warn people not to circulate these kind of videos. We are closely monitoring the social media and we will take legal actions. We are releasing a number through which people can register their complaint if they receive such kind of videos," the PRO said.

If people come across any such hate material, they can complain at cyber helpline 155260, police said The areas mainly affected by the riots include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura..

