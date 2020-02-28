Sonia approves new city Congress committees in 3 UP districts

The Congress on Friday set up three city committees of the party in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Sultanpur and Robertsganj

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the creation of the committees, a party statement said

Last year, the Congress had appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as its Uttar Pradesh president, replacing Raj Babbar. The party had revamped the state unit by bringing in four vice presidents, 12 general secretaries and 24 secretaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.