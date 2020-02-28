Left Menu
Odisha will become nerve center in steel sector with Japan's help : Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Friday said that with the help of Japan Odisha would be made a nerve center in the steel sector.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 23:23 IST
Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

He participated in the workshop on "Enabling procedures for the increase of steel usage for the growth of the economy."

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "With Japan as the partner country, he is looking forward to making Odisha, the nerve center of Purvodaya (rise of the east) in Steel sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Mission Purvodaya, that is Eastern India driving the national growth and propelling India towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. This workshop was organised by the Ministry of Steel in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Government of Japan and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "We are organising series of workshops to deliberate on how to increase steel usage in India. We have rightly chosen Japan as our partner country who will guide us for making Indian steel ecosystem bigger both in qualitative and quantitative terms." Talking about Japan-Odisha relation, he said, "Japan and Odisha have an age-old association. The iconic Dhauli Stupa built with Japanese support is a link between the two civilisations. Today after a few decades, we have again gathered here to rewrite history and write a new chapter in the growth of the steel sector in Odisha with Japanese collaboration."

Referring to eastern India, Pradhan said: "The society of eastern India is aspirational-- people are getting economically sound, their spending capacity is increasing." Highlighting the prospects of the steel sector in Odisha, he said, "Today Odisha is the highest steel producing state in the country. We are working to strengthen the steel ecosystem in Odisha. By 2030, Odisha's steel production alone is set to cross 100 MTPA. Odisha is going to be the nerve centre of Mission Purvodaya in steel". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

