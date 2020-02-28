Delhi Police officers meets family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal in Sikar
Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi Vijay Anand on Friday met family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal who lost his life in the Delhi violence.
Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi Vijay Anand on Friday met family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal who lost his life in the Delhi violence.
He reached Tihavali village in Sikar district today along with other police officers.
He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and also assured them that strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also assured that the entire Delhi Police, government and people with the family in their hour of grief. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Sikar
- Delhi
- Sikar district
ALSO READ
Cricket-Extradited 'Hansiegate' bookmaker in custody, say Delhi police
Will request Delhi Police for access to Sanjeev Chawla: BCCI ACU Chief
HC asks Delhi Police crime branch to file status report on Sanjeev Chawla's plea challenging his custodial remand by trial court.
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman passenger
Jamia Coordination Committee members detained outside Tamil Nadu House by Delhi Police