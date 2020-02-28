Left Menu
Delhi Police officers meets family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal in Sikar

Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi Vijay Anand on Friday met family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal who lost his life in the Delhi violence.

Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi Vijay Anand on Friday met family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal who lost his life in the Delhi violence.

He reached Tihavali village in Sikar district today along with other police officers.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and also assured them that strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also assured that the entire Delhi Police, government and people with the family in their hour of grief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

