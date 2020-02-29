Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report on Nagaur Dalit incident submitted to Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said that a detailed report on assault of Dalit men in Nagaur has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 07:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 07:28 IST
Report on Nagaur Dalit incident submitted to Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot speaking to media in Jodhpur on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said that a detailed report on assault of Dalit men in Nagaur has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Calling the assault on Dalit community an "unfortunate incident", Pilot told media here: "After the Nagaur incident, an investigation team from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was sent to the spot and a report was prepared on the basis of what had happened. I have submitted that report to Sonia Gandhi."

He said it is his government's responsibility to take strict action against such incidents. "The government is taking action to prevent incidents of Dalit oppression. But in such cases, responsibility should also be fixed so as to send a message to the general public that the accused in such incidents will not be spared," he stressed.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident" in Nagaur, where two Dalit men were tortured for alleged theft."In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice," Gehlot had tweeted.According to reports, the incident took place on February 15 after which a few videos had gone viral. The victims registered an FIR on February 19. Pilot, who arrived in Jodhpur on Friday to attend the wedding reception of the nephew of Rajasthan State Congress Committee Secretary Karan Singh Uchiyarda, also questioned the Delhi violence and called it a "complete intelligence failure". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Omega-3 fat supplements ineffective for cancer prevention: Study

A new research has shown that supplements based on Omega-3 fats do not have a protective effect against cancer and could even potentially increase the chances of its onset, albeit marginally. Consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted g...

Quinton de Kock has a genius brain when it comes to cricket: Duminy

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised current skipper Quinton de Kock saying that the latter has got a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see ...

US postpones southeast Asian leaders' meeting due to virus

Washington, Feb 29 AP The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday President...

University student discovers 17 new planets, including potentially habitable world

University of British Columbia UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable, Earth-sized world, by combing through data gathered by NASAs Kepler mission. Over its original four-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020