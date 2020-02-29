Bundelkhand Expressway will benefit region's farmers: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bundelkhand Expressway is going to benefit the farmers of the region. "A defence corridor is being made and Bundelkhand is going to be connected to it. Chitrakoot Dham is going to be benefited by the Bundelkhand expressway. The expressway is going to boost the profits of the farmers of Bundelkhand," Yogi said in a speech while addressing a gathering here.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the supply of potable water to every home in Bundelkhand, a scheme he initiated last year. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 2.5 crore farmers of Uttar Pradesh have benefited from it," he added. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway here at Chitrakoot.

The 296-kilometre long Expressway will provide a four-lane access-controlled route in Uttar Pradesh. It will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018.

The state government is constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Jalaun. This expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of Bundelkhand region. (ANI)

