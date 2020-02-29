Highlights at 1730 hours

Following are the top stories at 1730 hours: NATION DEL20 UP-2NDLD PM Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM Modi Allahabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the government's responsibility and also the base of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' CAL7 MG-CLASHES-2NDLD INTERNET Meghalaya clashes: Curfew reimposed, mobile internet services suspended Shillong: Curfew was reimposed Saturday noon in some areas of Shillong town after one person was killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP), officials said.

DEL29 UP-PM LD EXPRESSWAY Bundelkhand Expressway will prove to be development expressway of region: PM Modi Chitrakoot (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and said it will prove to be the development expressway of the region DEL33 DL-VIOLENCE-BSF CONSTABLE-HOUSE BSF to rebuild jawan's home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) will rebuild its Constable Mohammad Anees' house, which was burnt in the riots in northeast Delhi, and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift', officials said.

CAL9 AS-ARREST Assam teacher arrested for derogatory post against PM, BJP: Police Silchar: A guest lecturer at a college in Assam's Silchar was arrested for posting alleged derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on Facebook in wake of the violence in Delhi, police said on Saturday DEL5 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Situation peaceful in riot-hit northeast Delhi New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi was peaceful Saturday morning with residents gradually coming to terms with the damage in communal riots in the area earlier this week.

DEL25 DL-LD CONG-VIOLENCE SC should appoint amicus curiae to look into cases where serious charges slapped on protesters: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the police of carrying out a "one-sided" investigation into the violence in Delhi and urged the Supreme Court to appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all such cases in which protesters and activists are being slapped with serious charges CAL5 OD-SHAH-LD JAGANNATH Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and offered prayers at the Shri Jagannath Temple.

DEL26 DL-SEDITION-JNU-CPI Will fight politically, legally sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar: CPI New Delhi: The CPI on Saturday said it will fight both "legally and politically" the sedition case against its leader Kanhaiya Kumar and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had "succumbed to political pressure" DEL8 DL-VIOLENCE-NAQVI Some political parties rubbing salt into wounds of violence victims: Naqvi New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said some political parties and "professional provokers" were rubbing salt into the wounds of those affected by the communal riots, but harmony will prevail.

DEL32 CORONAVIRUS-ITBP-TEST 112 Wuhan evacuees sheltered at ITBP quarantine facility test negative for coronavirus New Delhi: All the 112 people, housed at an ITBP quarantine facility after being evacuated from Wuhan in China, have tested negative for coronavirus after their first samples were taken, an official said on Saturday DES12 UP-LD AZAM Jailed SP leader Azam Khan says treated 'just like a terrorist' Sitapur (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Saturday alleged that very inhuman treatment was meted out to him, "just like a terrorist." LEGAL LGC2 WB-HC-CITIZENSHIP-PASSPORT Passport not mandatory for foreigners to apply for Indian citizenship: Calcutta HC Kolkata: Foreigners can apply for Indian citizenship without a valid passport from the country of origin if they can furnish proper reasons for not possessing one, the Calcutta High Court has ruled.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT) FOREIGN FGN25 CHINA-VIRUS-IRAN China sends experts to Iran to contain spread of coronavirus Beijing: The coronavirus-hit China, which is grappling to contain the outbreak amidst rising death toll and number of infected cases, has sent a group of experts to Iran to help combat the spread of the disease in the country that has witnessed 34 deaths due to COVID-19, the Chinese foreign ministry said. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF28 SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-LD IND Radha takes career best 4/23, Shafali smashes 47 as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets Melbourne: Spinner Radha Yadav flummoxed the rival batting line-up with a career-best 4/23 before Shafali Verma's blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday. PTI HMB.

