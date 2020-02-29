Czech man with pistol in baggage detained at Chennai airport

A pistol was detected in the hand baggage of a 53-year-old Czech national at the airport here on Saturday, sources said Central Industrial Security Force personnel found the weapon in the hand baggage of the foreigner who arrived by a domestic flight from Varanasi en route to Kochi.

The man was handed over to airport police who have detained him for further questioning, airport sources added Firearms are among the prohibited items that must not be taken in an aircraft..

