3 students drown in Odisha''s reservoir while taking

Three college students drowned in Upper Kolab reservoir in Odisha's Koraput district after slipping into deep waters while taking photographs, police said on Sunday Some second year students of computer science degree course of Koraput Government College had gone near the reservoir to celebrate the birthday of a friend on Saturday, a delayed report said.

Three of the students slipped and drowned in the deep waters while taking pictures. They were pulled out by others in the group, police said The three were rushed to the SLN Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought dead, a police officer said.

"An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances in which the accident took place," Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Koraput, Balabhadra Deep said The district administration has sanctioned Rs 10,000 each to the bereaved families, sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.