Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:10 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL35 DL-LDALL VIOLENCE Delhi violence: Situation peaceful but tense in riot-hit areas, four more bodies fished out from drains New Delhi: A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar and heavy police deployment continued CAL32 WB-SHAH-LD RALLY Will not stop till all refugees get citizenship under CAA, says Shah Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the amended Citizenship Act and accused the opposition, including the Trinamool Congress, of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

CAL31 BH-NITISH-MIGRATION Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the "nation is one" and people are free to move from one place to another CAL30 WB-SHAH-2NDLD NSG India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a "proactive" defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL22 DEF-HAL-MEGA PROJECT HAL finalises plan to produce military helicopter on par with Boeing's Apache Guardian New Delhi: In an ambitious project with strategic significance, aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has started ground work to produce a 10 to 12 tonne attack helicopter by 2027 which will be comparable with some of the best medium-lift military choppers globally like the Apache of the Boeing. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL6 ARMY-15CORPS-COMMANDER People nurturing separatist feelings have been shown door: Lt Gen BS Raju Srinagar: Checking the nefarious designs of India's adversaries across the Line of Control and engaging the youth top the agenda of the new commander of the Army's strategically located XV Corps Lt Gen B S Raju who believes people nurturing separatist feelings have been shown the door. By Sumir Kaul DEL27 CONG-LD CHHATTISGARH-CRPF Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the "cloak-and-dagger" I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was "scared" after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption under the previous BJP government and claimed the central force was being used for "political vendetta" like other investigative agencies DEL24 DL-VIOLENCE-CBSE-LD EXAMS Further postponement of exams in Delhi's violence-hit areas may hamper chances of admission to professional courses: CBSE New Delhi: The CBSE on Sunday said any further postponement of board exams in violence-affected areas of Delhi might hamper chances of admission of students to professional courses like engineering and medical.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to consider on Monday curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan Gupta New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday consider 'in chamber' the curative plea of one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a day before their scheduled hanging BUSINESS DEL21 BIZ-CBDT-SCHEME CBDT to link field officers' annual appraisals, postings with 'Vivad se Vishwas' mop-ups Mumbai: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will link annual appraisals and postings of field officers with their performance in terms of collection under the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme, according to a communication. By K J Bennychan FOREIGN FGN39 TRUMP-INDIA-RALLY I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: Trump told supporters at rally Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he would "never be excited about a crowd again" after his visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 1,00,000 people.

FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF29 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrah's brilliant show, India on verge of another defeat Christchurch: India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting show as New Zealand regained complete control of the second Test after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead here on Sunday. By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Trump aides defend US coronavirus response

Washington, Mar 1 AFP Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the US administrations handling of the coronavirus epidemic after the first confirmed death on American soil and rising criticism of the state of US preparedness Pence and H...

Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee

Nashville, Mar 1 AP A daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Satu...

MP: Couple, daughter killed in road accident

Jabalpur MP, Mar 1 PTIThree members of a familywere killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by atruck in Sihora tehsil in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh,police saidThe deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar Sen40, his wif...

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, Warren $29 million, Biden $18 million

Democratic U.S. presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised 46.5 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month after this weeks Super Tuesday cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020