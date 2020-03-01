Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL35 DL-LDALL VIOLENCE Delhi violence: Situation peaceful but tense in riot-hit areas, four more bodies fished out from drains New Delhi: A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar and heavy police deployment continued CAL32 WB-SHAH-LD RALLY Will not stop till all refugees get citizenship under CAA, says Shah Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the amended Citizenship Act and accused the opposition, including the Trinamool Congress, of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

CAL31 BH-NITISH-MIGRATION Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the "nation is one" and people are free to move from one place to another CAL30 WB-SHAH-2NDLD NSG India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a "proactive" defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL22 DEF-HAL-MEGA PROJECT HAL finalises plan to produce military helicopter on par with Boeing's Apache Guardian New Delhi: In an ambitious project with strategic significance, aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has started ground work to produce a 10 to 12 tonne attack helicopter by 2027 which will be comparable with some of the best medium-lift military choppers globally like the Apache of the Boeing. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL6 ARMY-15CORPS-COMMANDER People nurturing separatist feelings have been shown door: Lt Gen BS Raju Srinagar: Checking the nefarious designs of India's adversaries across the Line of Control and engaging the youth top the agenda of the new commander of the Army's strategically located XV Corps Lt Gen B S Raju who believes people nurturing separatist feelings have been shown the door. By Sumir Kaul DEL27 CONG-LD CHHATTISGARH-CRPF Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the "cloak-and-dagger" I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was "scared" after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption under the previous BJP government and claimed the central force was being used for "political vendetta" like other investigative agencies DEL24 DL-VIOLENCE-CBSE-LD EXAMS Further postponement of exams in Delhi's violence-hit areas may hamper chances of admission to professional courses: CBSE New Delhi: The CBSE on Sunday said any further postponement of board exams in violence-affected areas of Delhi might hamper chances of admission of students to professional courses like engineering and medical.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to consider on Monday curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan Gupta New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday consider 'in chamber' the curative plea of one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a day before their scheduled hanging BUSINESS DEL21 BIZ-CBDT-SCHEME CBDT to link field officers' annual appraisals, postings with 'Vivad se Vishwas' mop-ups Mumbai: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will link annual appraisals and postings of field officers with their performance in terms of collection under the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme, according to a communication. By K J Bennychan FOREIGN FGN39 TRUMP-INDIA-RALLY I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: Trump told supporters at rally Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he would "never be excited about a crowd again" after his visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 1,00,000 people.

FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF29 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrah's brilliant show, India on verge of another defeat Christchurch: India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting show as New Zealand regained complete control of the second Test after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead here on Sunday. By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY

