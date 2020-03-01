2 arrested for abducting foreign national

Two persons were arrested for allegedly abducting a foreign national and demanding Rs two crore ransom from his friend, police said on Sunday Anoop, 36, and Naveen Dagar, 29, were arrested after a brief encounter on the Najafgarh-Jharoda Kalan Road in Dwarka on February 28, they said.

Palashev was abducted from Dwarka Mor on the intervening night of February 27 and 28 A case was registered at Mohan Garden police station and a joint team of Dwarka district police launched a manhunt to trace the accused, DCP Dwarka Anto Alphonse said.

Police recovered two loaded pistols, an I-20 car used in the crime and stolen cash worth Rs one lakh from the possession of the two accused, he added.

