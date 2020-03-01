Srinagar police arrests 2 active LeT terrorists

Police in Srinagar arrested two active terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e- Toiba (LeT) on Sunday. On a credible input, Police along with security forces intercepted a terrorist borne Santro vehicle on Barzulla-Chanapora road. While checking the vehicle with two persons onboard officers were able to recover arms and ammunition from their possession. They have been identified as Vakeel Ahmed Bhat @Abu Zarrar and Omar Ismail Das both residents of Bijbehara, Anantnag.

According to the police records, they are active terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from their possession has been seized and taken into records in order to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

Case FIR No. 40/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Saddar. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

