Three killed in collision between two goods train in MP

  • Singrauli
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 23:13 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 23:13 IST
Two goods trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on early Sunday morning, killing three persons including a locomotive driver and his assistant, and injuring two others, police said The deceased are identified as the locomotive driver of one of the trains Rasheed Ahmed (65), his assistant Mandeep Kumar (27), and pointsman Ramlakhan Bais (29), a police officer said.

The accident occurred around 4.40 am when a coal-laden train heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Amlori mine in Madhya Pradesh collided with an empty goods train near Ghanhari village, located around seven kms from here, Singrauli Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shende told PTI Thirteen wagons of one of the trains and an engine jumped off the tracks following the collision.

Three bodies have been pulled out from the engine of the coal-laden train, the officer said The locomotive driver of the empty train and his assistant suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The deceased Ahmed and Kumar were residents of Uttar Pradesh while Bais was a local "The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh," Shende said.

The mishap has not affected rail passenger traffic as it occurred on the track exclusively used by the NTPC to ferry coal for power generation, he added East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar in a statement said the Indian Railways has nothing to do with the accident.

He said the accident took place in the Merry Go Round (MGR) system completely owned and operated by NTPC, Rihand NTPC, Rihand, PRO Prashant Chandra said that prima facie, the coal-laden train was being driven at a high speed.

The train reached the turning point (the crossover to the other track) before time, resulting into the accident, he said Had the cargo train been slow, the empty goods train might have chugged through the turning point to another rail line and the accident would have avoided, the PRO said.

He said a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident, which caused around RS 14.70 crore loss to the NTPC The district administration has extended an initial help of RS 25,000 each to the kin of the deceased..

