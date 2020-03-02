Centre has approved highways projects worth Rs 2,185 Cr for

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said the Centre has approved road and highways development projects worth Rs 2,185 crore for the union territory Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had during a recent visit to review projects in Puducherry, approved development of highways and introduction of four-way lanes linking the union territory with important segments at a cost of Rs 2,185 crore, he said here.

Speaking after launching Life Insurance Corporation of India's free life term credit card for policy-holders, Narayanasamy said Puducherry was marching ahead in various sectors including implementation of welfare measures The centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharath scheme now covering only one lakh families would be expanded to cover all the 2.5 lakh families in the union territory, he said.

The chief minister said welfare of people, particularly women and have-nots was the priority for the government, adding no steps were spared to ensure law and order Lauding the initiatives of LIC, he said it was playing a pro-active role in ameliorating the lot of the people while earning their trust..

