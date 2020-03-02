Maha: 4.5k of 16.5k cyber cases solved, over 6k arrested

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Monday said 4,532 out of 16,515 cyber casesregistered in the state between 2015-19 were solved leading tothe arrest of 6,020 people

In a written reply to the Assembly, Deshmukh said3,253 police personnel have been trained to investigate cybercrimes, and latest software and hardware have been provided atcyber police stations.

