Protest against CAA in Chennai enters 18th day

The members of the Muslim community continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) for 18th day on Monday at Washermanpet, Chennai.

  • ANI
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:02 IST
People gathered to protest in Washermanpet, Chennai. Image Credit: ANI

The protestors shouted slogans of "Azaadi" and were waving the tricolour flag. The protestors also displayed placards and posters against the central government.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

