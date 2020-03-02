Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: BJP-ruled local body passes resolution against CAA, NRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:16 IST
Maha: BJP-ruled local body passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The BJP-ruled Selu municipal council in Parbhani district of Maharashtra has unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) The council chairman Vinod Borade told PTI on Monday that the Nagar Parishad has 27 councillors including three co-opted members.

"The resolution was passed by majority without any opposition on February 28," he said He said local public public representatives were also in favour of such move.

Borade said he had summoned a meeting two days before the resolution was passed, as demanded by the members of the NCP, the Congress and seven councillors from the Muslim community The CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December last year, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled in India before December 31, 2014.

The new citizenship law triggered protests in many parts of the country since then despite the repeated claims made by the ruling BJP that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

157 terrorists neutralized in 2019 in J-K, says govt

A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. There have been 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists along Line of ControlInternational Border during the year 2019...

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan 'operations': spokesman.

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan operations spokesman. ...

Sumit Sangwan's doping ban lifted, NADA panel rules intake of banned substance unintentional

The one-year doping ban on former Asian silver medal-winning boxer Sumit Sangwan 91kg was on Monday lifted after the National Anti-Doping Agencys NADA appeals panel ruled that his intake of a banned substance was unintentional. Sangwan was ...

FEATURE-Scarred by unrest, Haiti sinks deeper into poverty

Jacquelin Joseph is struggling to re-open his small food and beverage store in the northern Haitian town of Port-de-Paix, months after the country returned to a semblance of normality following violent anti-government protests.The 45-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020