Indian Railways has produced about 6 lakh reusable face masks and over 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser: Health ministry official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:37 IST
Indian Railways has produced about 6 lakh reusable face masks and over 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser: Health ministry official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Railways